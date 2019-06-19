Gas prices to go down by $2.95 Thursday

Gas prices are to go down by $2.95 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $123.16 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $125.99.

However, automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.20 per litre to sell for $129.08.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move down by $2.94 to sell for $107.37.

Propane cooking gas will also go down by $0.79 to sell for $35.76, while butane will down up by $1.12 to sell for $37.83 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

