Man arrested in August Town after Ruger pistol, ammo found

The police say a man was arrested yesterday after a Ruger 9mm pistol and seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized in Mona Commons, Papine in St Andrew yesterday.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., a premises was searched by a joint military/police operation and the firearm and ammunition found.

The man's identity is being withheld by the police.

