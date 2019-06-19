NWC derives big benefits under Westmoreland police's public order drive

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has benefited substantially from the Westmoreland police's ‘Sustainable Public Safety and Public Order’ initiative.

The NWC said 467 illegal connections in Paul Island, Church Lincoln and Mint Road areas of Grange Hill during the operation from June 3-17.

Of the 467 illegal supplies, 103 were found on premises with inactive accounts and 73 on premises with active accounts, the water utility said.

Acting revenue recovery manager, Horace Binns, who led the NWC team, said: “This is major success for NWC. The community gets good water supply but the compliance level is extremely low despite our efforts. “We are happy for this initiative so we can clamp down on water theft in the area.”

The practice of illegally tapping into the NWC network has persisted despite engagement, appeals and access to more convenient payment options, the NWC manager pointed out.

The NWC reaped similar success under Operation Restore Paradise in St James where over 160 illegal connections were found in various communities.

The commission continues to appeal to persons to visit the nearest office to pursue the correct course to obtain a legal connection. It is reminding the public that under the NWC Act, the company has a right to pursue legal action against persons found with illegal connections.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.