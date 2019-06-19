Two killed, 18 injured in Hanover crash

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

Two men, are now dead, and eighteen other persons injured, following motor vehicle crash on the Barbican main road in Hanover this morning.

Those killed have been identified as Kevaughn Sutherland of High Level Road in Sandy Bay and Everton 'Wanga' Riley, a bus driver, of a Lucea address, both in Hanover.

Fifteen other persons, including three teenagers, are among those seriously injured.

The Sandy Bay Police say the crash happened shortly after 11:40 a.m. in the vicinity of Chukka Blue Adventures Tours.

Sutherland, driving a grey Nissan Tiida towards Sandy Bay had reportedly swerved to avoid a large pot hole and collided in Riley's blue Toyota Hiace mini bus loaded with passengers, heading towards Lucea.

Sutherland, Riley, along with eighteen passengers sustained injuries.

Firefighters had to cut Riley from the bus.

The two drivers and the passengers were taken to hospital where Sutherland and Riley were pronounced dead.

One motorist complained that the pothole has been a hazard for a long time.

"The man dem woulda dead if dem fix the pot hole inna di road," protested Andre Foster.

Since the start of the year 13 persons have been killed in nine crashes in Hanover compared with eight fatalities in seven crashes during the similar period last year.

