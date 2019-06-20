Thu | Jun 20, 2019

Corporate Hands | Public Sector Co-op Credit Union gives fans to Bellevue Hospital

Published:Thursday | June 20, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Public Sector Employees Co-op Credit Union Ltd’s marketing and communications manager, KellyAnn Dixon (left), presenting nurse Tamarr Webb of Bellevue Hospital with wall fans to aid with patients’ general well-being.