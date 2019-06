Karen Anderson (left), senior manager, marketing and fund management, The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), speaks to the value of a new Holter monitor mobile ECG device while RUBiS’ retail manager, Raymond Samuels (second right) show the machine, which RUBiS Energy Jamaica recently donated to the foundation. Also present are HFJ’s nurse manager, Noelle Campbell (second left), and HFJ’s registered nurse and cardiovascular technician, Mon Christian Dazo.