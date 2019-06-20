Earth Today | Kingston Free Port Terminal making its conservation mark

IN ONE year, Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) has collected close to 300,000 plastic bottles for recycling as part of its environmental conservation efforts.

The collection has been undertaken under the entity’s ‘KFTL Go Blue’ campaign, rolled out under the theme ‘Recycling Begins with you’.

“The KFTL Go Blue initiative falls under the company’s environment and social management system (ESMS), aimed at reducing any potential negative impact of its operations on its stakeholders and surrounding environment,” KFTL said in a release to the media.

The initiative was launched on World Environment Day (June 5) last year and features various activities to improve waste management, as well as energy and resource conservation.

At the end of 2018, KFTL had separated over 105,000 plastic bottles for recycling. During the first five months of 2019, the entity separated almost 183,000 plastic bottles – 145,000 of which were collected as part of its participation in the Wisynco ECO Corporate Challenge.

“KFTL has partnered with the Recycling Partners of Jamaica to collect the separated bottles. To help facilitate the separation of waste streams by staff and stakeholders, KFTL placed colour-coded bins in various locations across the terminal,” the entity revealed.

“Additionally, the company launched its KFTL Recycling School Tour, during which representatives visited several schools near the port, held recycling sensitisation sessions and donated recycling bins,” it added.

KFTL’s environmental stewardship also extends to the Kingston Harbour, co-sponsoring a clean-up project with University of the West Indies (UWI) Centre for Marine Sciences and the Port Royal Marine Laboratory.

Under that project, some 8,299 bags of garbage, comprising mainly plastics, were removed from the Refuge Cay mangroves in Kingston.

KFTL is also sponsoring the Port Royal Cays Coral Reef Rehabilitation project, which commenced in 2018, the International Year of the Reef. That five-year project features the design, installation and monitoring of artificial coral reef structures on the Port Royal Cays.