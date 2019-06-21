Canadian gov't to fund witness care programme set for launch next month

The Canadian High Commission is set to launch a witness care program next month geared at improving access to legal aid services by vulnerable persons.

Speaking with The Gleaner at a recent Editors’ Forum, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Laurie Peters said she will be working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to examine all the entities that deal with witnesses.

“We will be looking at the most vulnerable in Jamaica to make sure they have the access to justice that they need to make sure they have the knowledge and education and awareness of how they can access justice,” she said.

Additionally, Peters said the high commission will be donating two more legal aid buses to add to the current one to improve legal aid assistance to communities across the island.

The legal aid mobile unit was launched through the Legal Aid Council in 2017 to provide representation for vulnerable persons in marginalised inner-city and deep-rural communities.

