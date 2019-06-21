CISOCA interviews cops implicated in separate sexual offences

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences (CISOCA) says it will be interviewing today two policemen who have been alleged to have breached the Sexual Offences Act.

Without providing details, CISOCA says the two incidents allegedly occurred on Monday and Thursday of this week.

The offences were allegedly committed by policemen attached to the Kingston Western Division and the Hanover Division, respectively.

The JCF's Inspectorate of Constabulary has also launched a probe.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.