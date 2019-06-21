Holland Primary School are SEP champs

Defending champions Holland Primary School in St Elizabeth have won the 2019 Schools’ Environment Programme (SEP) research competition.

The school, with its research topic ‘Marine/Coastal Ecosystems’, with a focus on wetlands and their importance to the natural environment, was announced the winner during the SEP Research Day and Awards Ceremony held on Wednesday, June 12, at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston.

The institution was among the 15 top-performing schools for the 2018-19 academic year that participated in the annual event, which included exhibitions displaying the environmental research conducted by the teams from each institution.

The displays were judged by environmental, education and conservation practitioners, as well as representatives from SEP’s corporate sponsors.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, who addressed the ceremony, commended the students and staff from the participating schools for the ingenuity and hard work put into mounting the displays.

‘absolutely astute’

Vaz pledged the continued support of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority in the implementation of the programme, which he said promotes an awareness of proper environmental management in future generations.

“In this group, I see budding researchers, ecologists, scientists, academics, geologists, and climate-change specialists,” he said. “We are going to need the help of this group in the near future as the world grapples with environmental degradation and climate change. Based on what I have seen here today and in interacting with the youngsters, they are absolutely astute in relation to environmental management,” he said.

The minister called for more private-sector support to ensure continued implementation of the programme.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), Suzanne Stanley, said that among the activities under the SEP were student workshops hosted by JET in Kingston and St Ann throughout the month of May.

The SEP promotes environmental awareness and action in students and encourages the development of environmentally friendly schools and communities. It is the flagship environmental education initiative organised by JET.