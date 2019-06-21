Midsummer’s Night Camp Hope Zoo brings family outdoor experience to Kingston - Hope Zoo brings family outdoor experience to Kingston

Do you want to watch the sunset in the shade of the Blue Mountains; listen as the chirping of crickets is drowned out by the lions in the distance? Have the stars creating a beacon as you challenge a wild night trail? Or do you simply want to sit around an open campfire and tell stories about the day’s adventures?

Well, look no further. Hope Zoo will be hosting its second night-camping experience for the whole family.

On Saturday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Hope Zoo will open its lawns to family in their backyard. Families will have the opportunity to enjoy segments of the evening’s activities or to take part in the entire programme including sleeping overnight at the zoo.

The entire programme costs $4,000 per person, includes a jam-packed programme – complimentary breakfast, interactive walking tours through the zoo, karaoke competitions, animal pajama competitions, tree-house movie showing and storytelling around a campfire with s’mores. The zoo will also have dinner and snack options.

“Campers can opt to share a large clear-top tent and watch the stars before they fall asleep, or they can pitch their own tents,” said Patrice Levy, marketing and event manager at the Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation.

“We also have three-person tents available for rent at the Hope Zoo and invite all, including large groups, to register as soon as possible,” Levy said.

Campers should pack the proper resources, including a sleeping bag or air mattress and pillow, clothes and shoes for indoors and outdoors, warm blankets, basic toiletries, flashlights, insect repellent and water bottles for the adventures ahead.

Registration closes on Saturday, June 29.

For further information, adult campers can email zoobookings@hopezookingston.com or contact the Hope Zoo at (876) 927-1085.