OurSons ‘Believe the Ball’ a success

One day shy of Father’s Day, B3 Parenting presented OurSons, an interactive mentorship session for boys and young men at Ballaz Liberty Park in Kingston. The initiative, which was free to the public with registration, saw a wide cross section of boys from different socio-economic backgrounds participating in sport- and lifestyle-centred activities under the theme ‘Believe the Ball’.

The participants received food, tokens, and gifts from sponsors Aldor, the Office of the Children’s Advocate, Sagicor, Restaurants of Jamaica, Supreme Ventures, First Rock Capital, and Ballaz Academy.