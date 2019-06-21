Fri | Jun 21, 2019

OurSons ‘Believe the Ball’ a success

Published:Friday | June 21, 2019 | 12:10 AM
Footballer Jermaine Gonzalez and his son, Junior.
Contributed
From left: Ballaz Academy’s André Virtue; OurSons organiser Michelle Gordon; and Sean Williams, one of the speakers at the event.
Contributed
Dancehall impresario Bounty Killer had to show his support for the youth at the OurSons ‘Believe the Ball’ event on Saturday. Here, he hangs out with Daniel Isaac (left) and Malik Fook.
Contributed
Marlon Campbell chose to share the OurSons ‘Believe the Ball’ event with his son, Judah. Michelle Gordon, organiser of the event, looks on.
Contributed
Sgt Shane Gibbons interacts with little Logan Edwards.
One day shy of Father’s Day, B3 Parenting presented OurSons, an interactive mentorship session for boys and young men at Ballaz Liberty Park in Kingston. The initiative, which was free to the public with registration, saw a wide cross section of boys from different socio-economic backgrounds participating in sport- and lifestyle-centred activities under the theme ‘Believe the Ball’.

The participants received food, tokens, and gifts from sponsors Aldor, the Office of the Children’s Advocate, Sagicor, Restaurants of Jamaica, Supreme Ventures, First Rock Capital, and Ballaz Academy.