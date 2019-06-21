Paula Kerr Jarrett Wegman appointed special envoy, ambassador for investments and philanthropy

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the appointment of Paula Kerr Jarrett Wegman as ambassador and special envoy for Investment and Philanthropy.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Kerr Jarrett Wegman’s appointment comes as the Government continues its focus on investments, particularly from new and emerging markets, to boost economic growth and job creation.

A lawyer, Kerr Jarrett Wegman has been a member of the Economic Growth Council since its inception where worked to promote new investments to Jamaica.

Holness presented her with the instruments of appointment signed by the Governor General earlier this week during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We believe Paula will assist Jamaica in opening new markets and add to the thrust in economic growth and job creation. We look forward to her continued service to Jamaica,” the prime minister said.