PEP results out, Education Ministry says students performed 'fairly well'

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

Minister with responsibility for education Karl Samuda says grade-six students performed “fairly well” in the inaugural sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

“Based on students’ performance, it is evident that the education system at the primary level is moving in the right direction,” Samuda said during a press conference at his ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston this morning.

The results were made available online to schools online around noon.

Those unable to access the results online could visit their respective regional offices at 2 p.m.

Some 42, 846 students – 22,298 males and 20, 538 females – sat PEP over a three-month period in February, March and April.

School placements

*32, 155 students or 80 per cent placed in one of their preferred schools.

*5, 903 students placed in secondary schools that in proximity to the schools they currently attend.

*2, 353 students placed in schools in proximity to the addressees they submitted.

Secondary schools will have online access to results on July 5, 2019 by 6 am.

Other PEP data

1. Of the 42,846 students who sat the test, 100 per cent were placed in full secondary level institutions

2. Ninety-four per cent of schools are now places of choice

3. Eighty-four per cent of students on PATH have been placed in schools of their choice.

4. Special needs students who were so identified have been placed in schools with appropriate facilities.

