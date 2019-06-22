Clarendon bloodletting continues as man is killed, another injured in Denbigh

The bloodletting in Clarendon continues as a man is killed and another is injured.

The dead man is identified as 39-year-old Garfield Williams, otherwise called Gary Porter, of Bushy Park in the parish.

The shooting reportedly took place about 9:45 a.m. at East Street/Cemetery Road, in Denbigh, by gunmen travelling in a dark blue car.

Both men were patrons at a shop when a motor car drove up and men alighted from the vehicle, opening gunfire. The vehicle then sped away.

Upon arrival of the police, Williams was found lying in a pool of blood and the second man was rushed to the May Pen Hospital by a passerby where he is admitted in serious condition.

