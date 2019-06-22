Imani takes it! Duncan Price wins PNP run-off for Kingston Central constituency

Imani Duncan Price, a short while ago, was declared the winner of the highly anticipated contest for the chairmanship of the Central Kingston constituency to replace Ronald Thwaites, who will be exiting the political scenes.

Imani Duncan Price polled 242 votes, Raymond Pryce amassed 174, Paul Buchanan got 40, Joan Porteous received 2, while Donald Jackson could only manage 3 votes.

Some 461 delegates casted ballots out of a possible 582.

General Secretary of the People's National Party Julian Robinson announced the results at PNP headquarters shortly after 4:00 p.m.

"I want to commend the Comrades who come out today," he said.

It triggered hugs and greetings all-round in the Duncan-Price camp, especially among the Duncan family who had come to give support.

DK Duncan, father of Imani, was especially elated.

Raymond Pryce, Imani Duncan-Price, Paul Buchanan, Donald Jackson, and Joan Porteous were the names on today's ballot.

At 4 o' clock shortly before the results were announced, the crowd that gathered at the party's headquarters on Old Hope Road was whipped into a frenzy by popular PNP campaign song "The Message", which blared from the sound system erected on the grounds.

Duncan-Price is a former senator, board member of the Development Bank of Jamaica, managing director of a luxury adventure destination management start-up, co-founder and co-executive director of Jamaica's leading think tank, the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI).

She currently serves as chief of staff in the Office of the Opposition.

