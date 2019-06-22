Long list of dignitaries, foreign heads of state and gov't officials for Seaga's funeral

Several heads of State and government officials from the Caribbean will be in attendance at the State funeral for the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga tomorrow.

The State funeral will begin at noon, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive in Kingston. Interment will follow in National Heroes Park.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange provided details at a press conference yesterday, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Grange said those confirmed up to yesterday were: speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands,W McKeeva Bush, who will be accompanied by Graham Rankin; High Commissioner of Belize to Jamaica Oliver De Cid; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr Warren Smith, accompanied by Dorla Humes; Premier of the Cayman Islands Alden McLaughlin, accompanied by Arlin Tatum; and Junior Minister, District Administration, Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands David Wight, along with a delegation of six.

Also in attendance will be Minister of Planning and Development, Trinidad and Tobago Camille Robinson-Reis; Premier and Minister of Finance, Investment, Trade and National Health Insurance, Turks and Caicos Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson; Deputy Prime Minister, Belize Patrick Faber; Minister of Housing, Belize Michael Finnegan; Minister of State for Legal Affairs, The Bahamas Elsworth Johnson; High Commissioner to CARICOM and all CARICOM Member States Reuben Rahming and Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow.

Seaga served as Member of Parliament for West Kingston for 43 years, and prime minister from 1980 to 1989.

A period of mourning for the former prime minister is under wat, from June 19 to 22. No public social functions or official events will be held during the four-day period.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.