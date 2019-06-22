US Embassy and Branson Centre charting ‘Journeys to Scale’

The United STATES Embassy’s Public Affairs Section and Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship, Caribbean have inked an agreement to host specialised fireside chats throughout the year under the theme ‘Journeys to Scale’.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the Robeson American Center between Branson Centre’s chief executive officer, Lisandra Rickards, and the US Embassy’s counsellor for public affairs, Jeremiah Knight, last Friday. The partnership formalises a commitment to complement each other’s mission for the development of Jamaica’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The fireside chats, which commenced this June, are designed to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and other specialists to discuss important issues affecting entrepreneurship in the region. They will also support the continuous effort to expand the growth pipeline for entrepreneurs across the island through knowledge sharing.

“Promoting a robust Jamaican economy is a common area of interest for both organisations.

“Our goal is to assist local entrepreneurs in scaling up their businesses by promoting the exchange of ideas and information with key business leaders in Jamaica and the US.

“The building of knowledge capital will allow local entrepreneurs to position themselves to maximise bilateral trade relations with the US,” Knight said.

Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship, Caribbean was launched in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 2011 by business magnate Sir Richard Branson.

Branson Centre stands as the Caribbean’s leading business accelerator for scale-up entrepreneurs, bringing world-class entrepreneurial support to the region and working towards its mission of creating dynamic Caribbean economies.

“Branson Centre and the US Embassy in Kingston want to highlight the impact and importance of entrepreneurship, exponential thinking, and partnerships on building a dynamic Caribbean economy,” Rickards said.

“These fireside chats will bring a fresh perspective to the entrepreneurial and investment community through a meeting of the minds with experts in scaling small and growing businesses,” she added.

The Public Affairs Section is the press, information, culture and education section of the embassy.

It provides information about the policies of the US and supports those interested in learning more about the US and its underlying principles.

The section administers a variety of educational exchange programmes, including the Fulbright programme.

For further details, visit www.jm.usembassy.gov.