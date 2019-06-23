Gun taken from body of dead man

An illegal firearm and ten rounds of ammunition were reportedly taken from the body of a man who was shot and killed in Bayshore Park, Harbour View yesterday.

The slain man has been identified as Dennis McIntosh, also called ‘Schoolaz’, 41, of no fixed address.

The Elletson Road Police say they were summoned by residents who reported hearing explosions in the Bayshore Park community.

A police team went to the community and found McIntosh’s body lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The police say while processing the scene a pistol containing seven rounds of ammunition was found in his waistband.

Three more bullets were found in his pocket, the police said.

Meanwhile the police say another illegal firearm as seized in Good Hope district, Manchester, yesterday and a man taken into custody.

His identity has not been released.

A police team was reportedly on patrol when they saw a man at a bar acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

According to the police, the man was seen removing a gun from his waistband and placing it between the cushions on a sofa.

He was accosted and the firearm -- a Glock pistol with a magazine containing twelve rounds of ammunition – retrieved.