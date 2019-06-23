JUST programme initiatives

Under the Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) programme, Canada continues to support court services through the rollout of the Case Information Statistical System (CISS).

CISS has been deployed in family, tax and traffic courts. JUST continues to fund and support the Court Statistician and Data Collection Project.

Additionally, in 2018, it saw to the completion of the Legislative Production Management System and various add-ons. These included work flow and knowledge management systems for the Ministry of Justice and its departments, as well as an automated drafting template.

Through Access to Justice in the Caribbean – IMPACT, Canada is providing technical expertise to update Jamaica’s climate-change policy framework. This work will allow the Government of Jamaica to respond more effectively to climate change priorities. The end date for IMPACT Justice is March 31, 2022.

JURIST is a judicial reform project, with implementing partners including the Caribbean Court of Justice. This programme is done in partnership with the UNDP and the Jamaican Ministry of Justice.

Aims:

1. Improve the capacity of core justice sector institutions to manage and implement their core business;

2. Strengthen the technical and result-based management capacity of the Ministry of Justice of Jamaica, including the establishment of a Justice Reform Implementation Unit (JRIU);

3. Improve the capacity of women, men, girls and boys to access justice information, advice and legal services, and to increase participation in the justice reform process. The end date for JURIST is March 31, 2023.

a. Supports Jamaican court services in the rolling out of CISS in family, tax and traffic courts.

b. Supports MOJ’s restorative justice and child diversion programmes.

c. Provides two new retrofitted justice service buses to increase access to justice for rural and underserved communities.

- Disbursement to Jamaica during the period January-December 2018, CD$1, 591,535.78

- Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) Co-Funder – CAD $20 million.

- Final disbursement to IDB was in December 2016.

