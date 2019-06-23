LIVE: Hundreds gathering for #SeagaFarewell

Hundreds of Mourners have gathered at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Kingston for the funeral of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

Seaga who was 89 years old died, on his birthday on May 28 in Miami, Florida.

Outside the precincts of the church, some mourners were clad in green, shirts, the colour of the Jamaica Labour Party for which Seaga was leader from 1974 - 2005.



IN PHOTO: Jean Anderson, sister of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga is comforted by relative Metry Seaga and others as she arrives at the funeral at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity.

A massive tent pitched opposite the church is also accommodating mourners.

Here is how things have been progressing so far:

10:45 a.m - Hearse bearing the casket of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga arrives. Pall-bears of the Jamaica Defence Force moved in precision to remove the casket from the hearse to the cathedral. Originally built as Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, it was destroyed by an earthquake in 1907.



​11:00 a.m - Government officials, civic and business leaders file into the cathedral. Among them, Karl Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Education Ministry; Ruddy Spencer, State Minister for National Security; Dr Norman Dunn, St Mary South East MP; Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn; Peter Bunting, Opposition MP; Christopher Bovel, former Jamaica Labour Party treasurer.

