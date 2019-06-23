One man in custody, another hospitalised following shootout with security forces

One man has been admitted to hospital under police guard and another is in custody following a reported gunfight between members of the security forces and a group of men in Kitson Town, St Catherine yesterday.

An illegal firearm containing eight rounds of ammunition was also seized, the police said.

According to reports, a joint police-military team was on patrol in the community shortly after midday when they came under gunfire from armed men travelling in a motorcar along the Kitson Town main road.

The police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reports that the lawmen took evasive action and, following the confrontation, one of the assailant was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he is admitted.

CCU says follow-up operations in the area led to the arrest of another assailant who was involved in the incident.

“He was found in possession of a Glock pistol and eight rounds of ammunition, which was subsequently seized,” a statement from CCU said.

It said a Jamaica Defence Force vehicle was damaged during the incident.

CCU says the incident has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.