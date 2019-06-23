Phillips preaches unity in central Kingston

President of the People’s National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has suggested that supporters in the constituency of central Kingston will need to engage in a “process of coming together”.

The suggestion comes amid bickering among PNP supporters following yesterday’s internal contest to select a new chairman for the central Kingston constituency organisation.

Imani Duncan-Price, chief of staff to Phillips in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and a former Senator, easily cruised to victory over four challengers, which included former PNP deputy general secretary Raymond Pryce.

She will shortly take over from Reverend Ronald Thwaites, the incumbent chairman and Member of Parliament for Central Kingston, who is stepping down.

After Duncan-Price's victory was announced, supporters exchanged heated words.

In a statement today congratulating Duncan-Price, Phillips urged the constituency organisation to take advantage of the 80 per cent turn of delegates for the internal contest.

“The constituency must take advantage of this level of enthusiasm and begin a process of coming together to put the overall organisation of the party into election readiness,” he said.

General elections are constitutionally due in 2021.

Phillips praised the PNP secretariat for its handling of the internal poll and said the contest has confirmed that the democratic process is “very much alive and well within the People’s National Party”.

