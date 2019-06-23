Waterford rocked by triple murder

Gunmen went on a rampage in the St Catherine community of Waterford last night, killing three men and injuring two others including a 12-year-old boy.

Those slain have been identified as Marlon Boothe, 37, of Maryland Road; Nicholas Douglas, also known as ‘Shane’, 30, of Hopewell Road; and Brandon Beckford, 19, of Bianca Way all in Waterford.

According to police reports, the three were among a group of people playing games along Maryland Road shortly after 9p.m. when men armed with guns approached and sprayed them with bullets.

When the shooting ended five persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boothe, Douglas and Beckford were pronounced dead at hospital where the 12-year-old boy and the other man were admitted in stable condition.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.