CMU court challenge against FID rescheduled to October

The court challenge by the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) against the Financial Investigations Division (FID) has been pushed back to October 24.

Today, the judge hearing the case indicated that the half an hour set aside for submissions was not insufficient.

The judge then ordered that the matter be rescheduled to a date that will allow for sufficient time to hear the case.

The CMU is challenging court orders obtained by the FID as part of a corruption probe around discarded Education Minister Ruel Reid.

Earlier this year, lawyers for the FID went to court and obtained several orders compelling CMU and some of its senior executives, among others, to turn over critical documents to investigators.

Lawyers representing CMU have taken issue with how the state agency obtained the orders and is seeking to have them quashed.

Reid, an educator and former senator, was asked by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to tender his resignation as education minister on March 20 amid swirling allegations of impropriety at several agencies under his portfolio, including CMU, the HEART Trust/NTA, and the National Education Trust.

