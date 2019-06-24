Contempt proceedings filed against FLA board by policeman

The Board of the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) has been taken court over its alleged failure to comply with a Supreme Court order to return the firearm of a policeman.

The defendants in the case are FLA CEO Shane Dalling and board members Justice Marva McIntosh, Ena Rose, Aneica Neita and Albert Edwards.

Police constable Sancho Summerville is seeking an order that the FLA board is in contempt of the April 25 order made by Supreme Court Justice Courtney Daye.

At that time, Daye gave the FLA 45 days within which to return Summerville’s firearm.

The policeman argues that the period has elapsed and the FLA has not ignored the order.

Summerville, who has been a policeman for more than 15 years, outlined that he went to the FLA on March 12 to renew his firearm licence when the regulator held on to his gun.

According to him, no reason was given for the withholding of his firearm.

Wildman then went to the Supreme Court and made an application for the return of the firearm.

Wildman also made an application for judicial review to quash the FLA’s decision.

Daye, in making an order for the return of the firearm, granted the application for judicial review and ordered that the matter must be heard expeditiously.

Summerville is contending that subsequent to the order made by Daye, the FLA on April 25 revoked his firearm licence in breach of the judge’s order.

The policeman said no additional reason has been given by the FLA for refusing to return the firearm.

It is on that ground he’s seeks the intervention of the court to compel the FLA board to carry out Daye’s order.

- Jerome Reynolds

