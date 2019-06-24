Firearm seized in Manchester, man arrested

One man was taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Good Hope district, Manchester on Saturday.

The police say a team was conducting operations in the area about 11:00 p.m. when a man was seen at a bar acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was allegedly seen removing a firearm from his waistband and placing it between cushions on a sofa.

The police say he was accosted and a firearm – a Glock pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges - seized.

