Firearm seized in Manchester, man arrested
Published:Monday | June 24, 2019 | 10:40 AM
One man was taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Good Hope district, Manchester on Saturday.
The police say a team was conducting operations in the area about 11:00 p.m. when a man was seen at a bar acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
He was allegedly seen removing a firearm from his waistband and placing it between cushions on a sofa.
The police say he was accosted and a firearm – a Glock pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges - seized.
We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.