Labour Ministry continues to warn against suspicious web-links

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is again warning Jamaicans about suspicious links to websites which are being circulated by dishonest persons.

The Ministry says a number of unscrupulous web-links, bearing false information, continue to be circulated via social media and other internet related channels.

These links, it says, may contain viruses or other capabilities to steal personal information from mobile devices.

The Ministry is asking the public to ignore and discontinue sharing messages and links about the disbursement of $280,000 to persons who worked between 1990 and 2019 as this is a hoax.

It is reminding the public to verify all electronic information related to the Ministry's programmes by checking its official website (www.mlss.gov.jm) and social media pages (@mlssjamaica on Facebook, Instagram and @JamaicaMlss on Twitter).

