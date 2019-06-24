Operational challenge forces shutdown of NWC St Andrew facility

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that an operational problem has forced the shutdown of the Cookhamdene water supply facility in St Andrew.

Based on this disruption, customers in the areas served by the system are experiencing a disruption in their regular water until the issue is resolved.

The NWC says it is now investigating the issue in order to restore normal operations at the plant within the next 24-36 hours.

Affected areas include Temple Meade, Whitford, Braywick Road, Kingsdale, Pinkney’s Green, Hyperion Avenue, Bracknell, Tavistock, Sections of Millsborough Crescent and Avenue, Linnamon Avenue and Sections of Plymouth Avenue

The NWC is assuring that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

