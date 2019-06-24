Steve Lyston | Issues that determine your wealth

Having money is what each and everyone would want, individually and nationally. However, there are many things that can affect whether we achieve wealth or not. Here are some of the things that can affect your finances, whether negatively or positively.

Poor recordkeeping

Having our bills and receipts in disarray, or not keeping our bank statements together, can hinder us from getting greater finances. God is a God of order.

Disobedience

Each day, God gives us instructions. It could be something as simple as feeding someone. Recognise that when God gives an instruction, He has a harvest in mind for us. Remember, he provides us with benefits daily.

Disunity

If there is no unity in the family, for example, it will negatively affect our finances. One spouse may hide things from, or not trust the other, so it stops the flow of blessing to the family unit.

Inconsistency

If a person is not consistent in pursuing what is needed on a daily or regular basis, then that causes that person to miss opportunities.

Persistence

Gaining wealth comes with several struggles, and we should never give up. If you fail at a project, don’t stop. Keep going until you get it right.

Not seeking the Lord

The key to biblical economics, or any other kind of economics, is seeking God when making choices. Most invest in something simply because it looks or sounds good or promises great profit, but that will bring great losses.

Faith

This provides you with the substance that you need. Without faith it is impossible to please God, and if He is not pleased, then He cannot provide to you the ideas and strategies that will bring you wealth.

Sacrifice

Anything worth pursuing will take sacrifice. There has to be a willingness to give up something in order to achieve your goals, because everything and nothing is free.

Time management

Time is money and the key to our success! There is a right time and wrong time to do something. How we manage our time is of great importance. Furthermore, people must respect your time. Every millionaire out there has mastered time management.

Fear of risk

You must be bold in stepping out and be willing to take risks in pursuit of success and wealth.

Debt

Don’t live beyond your means. You don’t need to impress anyone.

Access

Oftentimes, it is not what you know, but who you know, that will open doors of opportunities for you.

Spirit of excellence

Always function with excellence in mind. Be willing to go the extra mile it takes to ensure that you always give your best.

Other issues that affect how you manage your finances include:

- Having wisdom in investment.

- Understanding how to start a business with the right product.

- Lack of hard work and human resources.

- Mind renewal.

- Passion.

What are you willing to do differently in order to attain true wealth? Are you willing to go deeper in the things of God – including praying for new ideas and strategies and your employment of more of His people to build His Kingdom? Are you willing to contribute significantly to reduce poverty by feeding the poor, clothing the naked? Many no longer do that, hence the financial crisis. Most are trying to find ways to further oppress the poor and keep them in bondage.

Generational curses are real, in much the same way that you have generational blessings. You may be honourable; a good person and have a good heart, but you keep going around in circles so that each time you are up, you go back down and, therefore, you are unable to maintain your prosperity. We have seen it in 1 Chronicles 4: 9–11 with Jabez.

This scripture shows us that curses are real. They come through past mistakes – things we have embrace or did, or that persons in our lineage have embraced or done, that affect us. So, the scripture about Jabez gives us insight into the negative potential; it is why he prayed for God to break that curse and bless him. By praying this scripture for 30 days, this can bring great expansion and change.

Each of us has the potential to be successful financially despite our beginnings. Let us make the changes necessary for us to fulfil our financial potential.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.