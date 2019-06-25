24 people arrested, four firearms seized in St Catherine crackdown

Twenty-four people were on Tuesday arrested and three firearms seized during police-military operations in several St Catherine communities.

The police say the arrests are part of their ongoing anti-gang and murder reduction strategies.

The operations began about 3 a.m. and included the communities of St Jago Heights, Jones Avenue, Rivoli, Lauriston, March Pen Road, Buck Town, Top Banks, St Johns Road and Homestead.

According to the police, about 7 o'clock this morning an AK-47 rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town and one man taken into custody.

Three hours later, a Hi-Point pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were reportedly found in bushes off the Spanish Town Bypass.

However, no arrest was made.

The police say they moved to the New Nursery area, where a Smith and Wesson firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition were seized and one man was arrested.

