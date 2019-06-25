Immigration Corner | How to qualify as a childcare provider

Dear Miss Powell,

My mother and I are thinking about applying to live in Canada. I’m going to apply under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and my mom says she is going to apply as a childcare provider, as we read recently about those programmes and the great opportunity that we could have to live in Canada. Can you say where we should start? Are there certain documents that we need to apply, apart from our passport? Thank you in advance. B.C.

Dear B.C,

The Federal and Provincial governments of Canada have implemented several programmes that are very attractive to individuals who would like to live, work or study in Canada. That is because there is a shortage of qualified individuals to fill certain positions. For an individual to qualify under any of these programmes, they need to pay attention to the qualifying factors.

Language Requirement

Canada has two official languages - English and French. Everyone who intends to apply under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot, MUST prove their language skills. There are no exceptions.

The two main English tests that are approved by the Canadian government are the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme (CELPIP) – General test and the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) – General Training examination. You only need to sit one.

If you are fluent in French, you should sit the French language test, as this could bolster your application. The French test is the Test d’evaluation de francais (TEF Canada).

You must book, pay for and sit these examinations before you apply under the pilot programme or under the express entry system. You will not be admitted into the pool if you do not have your English language test results. You should check to see the minimum acceptable scores for the programme that you are applying for and ensure that you do well in the examination, or your application will be rejected.

The examinations are conducted by third-party agencies and not offered by the Government of Canada. The test must be done in person. You will be tested on your reading, writing, listening and speaking skills. Check online to see the nearest test centre and book your examination now as these dates usually fill up quickly.

Educational Credentials

Each immigration programme requires that you demonstrate that you have the educational qualifications to do the job in Canada and based on your work experience. If you do not have at least one-year Canadian, post-secondary education, you will be required to prove that your international education is the equivalent to that of the Canadian educational standards. You can find details of the requirements for each position and the national occupation class for each job, on the government of Canada’s website.

In order to get your credentials assessed, you will need to send your transcripts to one of the approved agencies. You are required to notify the agency that the educational credential assessment report is required for Canadian Immigration purposes and authorise them to release the result to Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada.

The approved agencies are: World Education Service, Comparative Education Service at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, International Credential Assessment Service of Canada, International Qualifications Assessment Service and International Credential Evaluation Services. A quick online search will lead you to the required website, where you can sign up, pay your fees and submit your transcripts for evaluation.

Job offer

Although a job offer if not a prerequisite for an application under most of the economic programmes such as the federal skilled worker programme or federal skilled trade programme, if you have a valid job offer, this will put you ahead of the game and increase your chances of being selected for permanent residence in a quick time.

You should, however, note that under the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot, you must have a valid job offer for a fulltime position, from an authorised employer, who has a genuine need to hire you. There are strict rules governing who can offer a job, the terms of the offer, the education and qualifications that must be proven in order to qualify.

I strongly recommend that you do detailed research about the requirements for each programme or speak directly with an authorised immigration lawyer to ensure that you have the correct information regarding these programmes before applying.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada law society with office located in Ottawa, Ontario. Her areas of practise are in immigration, commercial, real estate, personal injury, family and administration of estates. Email: info@deidrepowell.com. Subject line: Immigration Call 613.695.8777 or follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.