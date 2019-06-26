14 persons prosecuted for stealing water

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that 14 persons were prosecuted for various offences related to the illegal use of water in May.

Additionally, the NWC says lawsuits are also being prepared for another 36 delinquents who have failed to settle arrears.

The state-owned utility company says several operations were carried out in which its teams uncovered over 219 illegal connections while another 1,963 inactive accounts have been targeted for follow up action to address outstanding balances valued at over $187 million.

During the period, the NWC says it also served 641 notice letters advising of the intention to commence court action for recovery of balances, while another 403 accounts were back charged for a total of $5,942,920.00 for the illegal use of water.

The agency is urging persons to regularise their accounts.

