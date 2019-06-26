Contractor arrested in $15 million St Thomas ganja bust

A 33-year-old haulage contractor from Lyssons, St Thomas remains in police custody in connection with Monday's seizure of ganja worth $15 million.

His name is being withheld pending charges after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

The police say during a joint operation with members of the Jamaica Defence Force, the contractor, driving a Hyundai truck, was intercepted along the Albion main road.

Sixty-nine knitted Bags containing compressed ganja were reportedly taken from the truck.

The drugs and the truck were immediately seized and the driver arrested.

