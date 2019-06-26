Dr Floyd Morris to address int’l conference

Director of the Centre for Disabilities Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Dr Floyd Morris will deliver the keynote address at the opening of the international special-education conference today under the theme ‘Inclusion for all in a changing world’ at the Rose Hall Hilton Hotel and Spa, Montego Bay, starting at 8:30 am.

Other speakers include Her Excellency Lady Allen and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr Grace McLean.

This international conference is directly linked to the Regional Roundtable on Special Education mounted in January 2017 by the Special Education Project of the Education System Transformation Programme, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

In that forum, approximately 250 policymakers, advocates, stakeholders and practitioners from regional and international agencies participated in meaningful dialogue regarding common developmental and functional needs of the sub-sector. This year’s conference (June 26-28) presents the opportunity to continue the discourse with a wider international gathering of experts and service providers in the field of special education and disability issues on the general themes of access, equity and inclusion through the lenses of leadership and policy, practice and policy, advocacy, and research.

In addition, there will be a leadership/policymaker session entitled ‘The Status of the Region, in which the efforts, successes and challenges of services and support for special education across the region will be discussed.