Gas prices up $2.99, diesel up $3.00 Thursday

Gas prices are to go up by $2.99 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $126.15 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $128.98.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $3.00 per litre to sell for $132.08.

The price of Kerosene will move up by $3.01 to sell for $110.38 per litre.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.12 to sell for $36.88, while butane will go up by $1.40 to sell for $39.23 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

