Hello Mi Neighbour | Reach out to the needy

Hello, mi neighbour! I take this opportunity to remind readers that this column exists as part of a personal mandate to promote and facilitate acts of neighbourliness across Jamaica through various media. It is solution-based with a bend towards highlighting basics needs of neighbours and soliciting help for them.

These needs are basic requirements for human survival: food, clothing, shelter, etc. If these needs are not satisfied, the human body cannot function optimally – a no-brainer. Hence a reminder to constantly do whatever it takes to help with the functionality of our sisters and brothers even as we care for our own selves.

Kudos to those who are aware of their primary human responsibility and are living up to it, but shame on those who are lagging behind. An awareness of our connectivity as earthlings will spur us to meet the needs of one another. For this, we pray.

Oh for ears clear enough to hear the cry of a hungry child and the plea of a desperate parent for help to feed that child, who one day may be the one to help us in a desperate situation. “We know not what tomorrow brings.” Help generously.

Many neighbours who reach out for help do so because they are in a sticky situation. Unemployment, low wages, physical and mental challenges, death, and disappearance of a breadwinner, are some of the real issues facing them. In the midst are senior citizens who live alone with no money for medication, food, water ,or electricity. It’s easy to refuse them assistance with a wha-dem-did-a-duh-inna-dem-young-days attitude, but careful.

Who knows what circumstances these seniors encountered in their heyday? Even if many of them goofed and deserve present outcomes, is there anyone who doesn’t need a little mercy? Doesn’t the rain fall on the just and on the unjust? Somebody bigger than us is merciful to us and expects us to be equally merciful to one another. Whenever we love the unlovable, give to the undeserving, show kindness to the unkind, and forgive the unforgiving, He showers us with unimaginable blessings. Let’s always remember that the Epitome of Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding has everything under control and rewards mankind for all their deeds – good or evil – in the final analysis. In the meanwhile, our responsibility is to:

- Love our neighbours as ourselves.

- Overcome evil with good.

- Do unto others as we would have them do unto us.

- Forgive those who trespass against us and experience showers of blessings daily! Trus’ mi, it works!

So as this column continues to mobilise and connect Jamaicans at home and abroad to empower and provide solutions for one another, many positive relationships are being forged among neighbours as the ‘haves’ help others with clothing, food, shelter, medication, household items, etc.

Additionally, physical and spiritual solutions are being delivered through our prayer lines manned by caring neighbours.

At the same time, opportunities are being offered to the unemployed by neighbours to start micro businesses.

Hopefully, this trend will redound to a Jamaica which is stronger and more caring. Let’s do it!

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

- Neighbour, St Andrew, for superb act of kindness.

- Everbody’s Pharmacy for acts of neighbourliness.

- Annmarie for show of sisterly kindness.

NEIGHBOURS’ REQUESTS

- JD, Kingston, asking for clothing for six-year-old girl (small) and extra-large female clothing, also size eight shoes.

- Neighbour, unemployed, desperately needs a mattress.

- Dahlia asking for a stove, dining table, television, and refrigerator.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165 884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10. Paypal/credit card email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.