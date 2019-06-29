Power cuts to affect several St Catherine communities tomorrow
Some two dozen communities in and around Linstead, St Catherine will be without electricity for several hours tomorrow.
The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) say the service disruption is to facilitate construction works for a new substation in the vicinity of Church Road, as well as to carry out maintenance in the area.
The power outage is scheduled to last for twelve hours, starting at 6am.
The areas to be affected as listed below:
Linstead
Ewarton
Mickleton
Rosehall
Rosemount
Banbury
Byndloss
Jericho
Orange Field
Cotton Piece
Cheesefield
Dover Castle
Cedar Valley
Victoria District
Mount Rosser
Treadways
Charlemount
Whitehouse
Commodore
Deeside
Wakefield
Waterloo Road
Nugent Road
Polly Ground
Time and Patience and all roads leading off.
