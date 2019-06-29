Power cuts to affect several St Catherine communities tomorrow

Some two dozen communities in and around Linstead, St Catherine will be without electricity for several hours tomorrow.

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) say the service disruption is to facilitate construction works for a new substation in the vicinity of Church Road, as well as to carry out maintenance in the area.

The power outage is scheduled to last for twelve hours, starting at 6am.

The areas to be affected as listed below:

Linstead

Ewarton

Mickleton

Rosehall

Rosemount

Banbury

Byndloss

Jericho

Orange Field

Cotton Piece

Cheesefield

Dover Castle

Cedar Valley

Victoria District

Mount Rosser

Treadways

Charlemount

Whitehouse

Commodore

Deeside

Wakefield

Waterloo Road

Nugent Road

Polly Ground

Time and Patience and all roads leading off.