St Catherine man convicted of incest

A St Catherine man who had sex with his then teenage half-sister while she slept has been convicted of incest.

The 32-year-old man was found guilty by a seven-member jury earlier this week after a seven-day trial in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

He is to be sentenced on July 26.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

He was arrested and charged after his half-sister, who was 18 years old at the time, complained that he had sexual intercourse with her after she went to his Spanish Town home to spend the night so she could attend a marathon CXC preparation class the next day.

Prosecutors led evidence that on the night of March 3, 2013 the teen fell asleep in her half-brother’s room and was awoken after she felt “something on her back”.

According to the evidence, that’s when she saw her older sibling on her back having sex with her.

She indicated that she pushed him off before asking what was he doing.

She said he told her to lay down and that he loved her before she fled the house and called her teacher who accompanied her to make a report to the police.

The report of the doctor who examined her that night was part of the evidence in the trial.

It indicated that the then teen had injuries that were consistent with penetration by a blunt object.

