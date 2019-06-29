Women's World Cup| Netherlands advance to the semi-finals for the first time

The Netherlands today advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The historic achievement was secured thanks to two second-half goals that completed a 2-0 victory over Italy in their quarter-finals game played in Valenciennes.

Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer, netted her 61st international goal with a glancing header from a free-kick taken by Sherida Spitse.

Stefanie van der Gragt sealed her team’s place in the last four when she powered home another Spitse free-kick.

The Netherlands, who are the current European champions, will face Germany or Sweden in the semi-final.

Defending champions, the United States booked their spot in the last four yesterday with a 2-1 victory over host nation France.

