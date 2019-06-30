17-y-o charged for attempting to extort St Catherine doctor

A 17-year-old juvenile of a Clarendon address has been charged after he reportedly attempted to extort a medical practitioner in St Catherine on Thursday.

Reports from the Four Paths police are that about 10:49 a.m., the teen sent a message to the St Catherine-based doctor demanding a sum of money and making threats if non-compliant with the demand.

The police were alerted and a digital forensic analysis done, which implicated the teen.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with demanding money with menace.

He is to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Friday, July 5.

