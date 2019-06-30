Attempted murder, suicide in Clarendon reignites appeal for persons in domestic disputes to seek help

A case of attempted murder-suicide that left a woman hospitalised and a man dead in Pleasant Valley, Clarendon this morning has renewed an appeal by the police for persons to seek help in settling domestic disputes.

It's suspected that a domestic dispute was behind the incident which resulted in 28-year-old Mark Riley attacking his spouse and then setting the house on fire. Riley died in the blaze.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 4:15 a.m., residents heard cries for help coming from a woman in the community, whose house was also seen engulfed in flames.

The police and fire department were contacted and on their arrival, the woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital for treatment while members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.

Riley’s charred remains were found among the rubble by firefighters.

The woman is hospitalised in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the police are urging victims of domestic violence to seek the necessary intervention from law enforcers, church, court or other support groups.

Additionally, persons can seek assistance at any of the JCF’s Domestic Violence Intervention Centres at the following locations:

* Area 5 Headquarters at 1-3 Cassava Piece Road, Constant Spring Road, St. Andrew. Tel: 876-702-5120 or 876-702-5121.

* Matilda’s Corner Police Station at 115 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6. Tel: 876-978-6003.

Citizens can also visit the nearest police station or call the police 119 emergency number.

