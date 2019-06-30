NCU earns $1B donation for collab on research, development of new J'can nutraceutical

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced that it is to receive $1 billion over the next 18 months from a neutraceutical producer to expand its scientific research capability and output, among other things.

In a release issued today, NCU said the funds were being contributed by Zon International Holdings Limited, from anticipated sales of Zon Teasan, Jamaica’s newest nutraceutical.

Dr Trevor Gardner, vice president of Zon International Holdings, explained that the contribution marks the start of partnership between NCU and his company to fund a national and institutional drive.

Gardner, who made the announcement during a ceremony on June 24 to mark the 20th anniversary of NCU receiving university status, outlined that the drive includes:

*Improving NCU’s medicinal research capabilities

*Expanding NCU's agricultural activities to benefit the community, as well as promote science, technology and innovation.

*Expanding research into other nutraceuticals indigenous to Jamaica.

NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards pointed out that the partnership will create the opportunity for the university to establish a naturopathic school and provide treatment using indigenous plants.

“This ambition is consistent with our SDA philosophy and focus on health. This partnership will also afford increased opportunity for edutourism and health tourism as we cater to students of naturopathic medicine and patients seeking naturopathic care,” Edwards said.

Initial laboratory analysis by a team of NCU researchers on a ginger-like plant several years ago led to the patenting of a variant called the McGhie JCG (Jamaican Cinnamon Ginger) in the United States, Canada, 27 European countries and pending in Brazil among others.

Professor Vincent Wright, of the NCU research team, explained that the varied micro-climatic conditions of the island is conducive to the growth of the plant and give it its distinctiveness, a blend of cinnamon and ginger aromas. He said studies have confirmed that the McGhie JCG plant has powerful antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-cancer properties, along with high levels of vitamins and minerals. It also has 18 of the 20 amino acids that the body requires.

Wright, who is dean of the College of Natural & Applied Sciences, Allied Health and Nursing Science at NCU, further noted that the plant has the compound known as 6-shogaol, which has anti-cancer properties on prostate and breast cells. He added that special formulation of this plant extract was also found to be effective against multiple myeloma.

According to Professor Errol Morrison, director general of the National Commission on Science and Technology, the nutraceutical "is the ‘sip’ of the iceberg".

Morrison declared that "Mandeville will never be the same again”.

The NCU research team consisted of Wright, Professor Sampson Omeregie, Lemore Jones and graduate research student Kacie Reid.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.