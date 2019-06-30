NSWMA gets approval to build garbage transfer station in Trelawny

The Public Investment Management Secretariat (PIMSEC) has given approval for the construction of a new garbage transfer station in Trelawny.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, told JIS News that the station will serve as an area where trucks can deposit solid waste prior to being loaded onto larger vehicles and transported to designated disposal sites.

He advised that the process to construct the facility now advances to the next phase, “where the consultant is to bring us the design and Bill of Quantities”.

Gordon said the transfer station, with its multiple benefits, “is a win-win for all”.

“If you put a transfer station in Daniel Town, instantly Trelawny will become a cleaner parish. The truck that now loads in Daniel Town will take roughly two hours to drop-off and make another round. If we put a transfer station in closer proximity, that truck could clean approximately 20 communities within that time,” he outlined.

The NSWMA head indicated that solid waste will be temporarily stored at the transfer station and moved to designated landfills, preferably at nights when there is less traffic.

“The transfer station will help us to save on fuel, and wear and tear on the vehicles; but most importantly, communities will be cleaned quicker,” he added.

Gordon pointed out that the strategic placement of transfer stations is consistent with the Government’s thrust and NSWMA’s mandate to create a cleaner environment for citizens.

The agency anticipates that construction of other solid waste transfer stations in Portland, Westmoreland and Clarendon will start soon.