One dead, four hospitalised in Lilliput crash

One man is dead and four persons have been hospitalised following a crash on the Lilliput main road in St James this morning.

Dead is 21-year-old Christopher Sherman of Ranch Road, Montego Bay.

Reports from the Barrett Town police are that about 2:00 a.m., Sherman was driving a Toyota Yaris motor car with three female passengers when he collided with a Toyota Axio motor car.

The police were summoned and Sherman, along with the female passengers, and the male driver of the Toyota Axio were all taken to hospital.

Sherman was pronounced dead and the others admitted in serious condition.

