Sparkling clean - Young entrepreneur launches housekeeping business

In an age when entrepreneurship is being touted as a way to beat unemployment, a young St Ann woman has taken the initiative to start a business venture that caters to the needs of householders and business owners.

Using her initials, Kimayia Britney James recently launched KBJ Housekeeping and Cleaning Services, which, based in Ocho Rios, caters to St Ann and St Mary clients.

“I was involved in housekeeping before I started the business last year April,” James told The Sunday Gleaner.

“At that time, I was at home, not working, and thinking of creative ways I could earn an income, how I could start something to bring myself to somewhere in life, to have a purpose. I thought to myself. ‘Maybe I could create something where I can provide some sort of service for other persons’. Then, based on my experience in housekeeping, I thought that maybe a housekeeping and cleaning service might work.”

HOLDING ITS OWN

Although it has struggled at times to stay afloat, KBJ has held its course.

“It is stepping up one day at a time. Promotion might not be there on a daily basis so everyone can hear and see, but it is stepping up and persons are spreading the word,” James stated.

Services currently being offered include cleaning of homes and offices, laundry, and ironing.

James has a team of four experienced and certified persons – Shernette Burey, Shanalee Brown, Shana James, and Kemille Anderson – while there are two others who work part time.

James hopes to add more services to the portfolio.

“Coming soon, we will be able to offer live-in helpers and also babysitters for emergencies. For example, if you have an event and want someone to stay with your child for the period, whether at night, or day and night, or even for the weekend, we can have someone come over and stay with your child,” she said.

James is also hoping to widen her client base, and, in fact, plans to take the service islandwide.

“Firstly, we are trying to build a firm foundation for the Ocho Rios area, which would cover St Ann and St Mary, but definitely, we see ourselves islandwide in the next couple of years,” said the confident young lady.

