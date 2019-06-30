Trade mission heads to T&T as Jamaica seeks to increase exports to region

Seven Jamaican manufacturers and suppliers of food, personal care and irrigation products will be part of a trade mission to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, as Jamaica seeks to increase exports to that and other regional markets.

The engagement, to be led by executives of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), takes place from July 1 to 4 and will see local suppliers engaging Trinidadian stakeholders and producers.

The participating entities include: Caribbean Cream Limited, Crafton Holdings Limited, Continental Baking Company, Sankhard Company Limited, Seprod Limited, Wisynco, and Isratech Jamaica Limited.

Manager for JAMPRO’s Agribusiness Department, Marlene Porter, told JIS News that the mission is intended to generate trade leads and for Jamaican entities to get a better understanding of the Trinidadian market and forge relationships with stakeholders there.

“So there will be a number of key persons in the room who can provide guidance and information to the team. We will also have one-on-one meetings between members of our delegation and the buyers in the market in Trinidad,” Porter said.

On day two, the local group will go into the marketplace to visit supermarkets, stores, and pharmacies to examine and observe market consumption and trade patterns.

“So going in the trade will allow the group to get a good understanding of the market, to see what is happening for the competition in the area of packaging and to get a sense of what the new trends are,” the manager explained.

On July 4, the group will participate in Trinidad’s annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), the region’s largest business-to-business event for manufacturers, service providers, buyers, distributors, financial institutions and investors from around the world, to meet and conduct business.

“This will give our delegation a good opportunity to meet with the suppliers and exhibitors to find out more about what is happening in the market and some good leads and opportunities from this walk through at this show,” Porter said.

She explained further that the trade mission will allow local producers and suppliers to increase their presence across Caribbean markets and bridge the trade gap between Jamaica and the rest of the region.