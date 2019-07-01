Alleged robbers shot, guns seized in Constitution Hill, St Andrew

The St Andrew Central Police are reporting the seizure of three firearms during an ongoing operation in Constitution Hill in the parish early this morning.

The police say two men were also shot and injured during the incident.

The police further say that about 6:30 a.m. they responded to reports that a group of heavily armed men were carrying out robberies in the area.

On their arrival, the police say they were attacked by the gunmen.

The police say they returned fire and two men were shot and injured.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The police say the operation is still ongoing and that more information will follow.

