Cabinet approves re-establishment of Jamaica Energy Council

Cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the Jamaica Energy Council (JEC).

In a statement today, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology explained that the council will see to the continuity of policy and sustainable development of the island’s energy sector.

The body aims to facilitate consensus and minimise the negative influence of partisan and other forms of special interest groups and individuals on the energy sector.

The JEC will focus on energy conservation and efficiency as well as the development of clean and renewable energy sources.

The body will be chaired by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology and comprise representatives of the following entities:

a. Opposition Spokesman on Energy;

b. Consumer Affairs Commission;

c. Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation;

d. Ministry of Finance and the Public Service;

e. Ministry of Transport and Mining;

f. Ministry of Local Government and Community Development;

g. Planning Institute of Jamaica;

h. Jamaica Public Service Company Limited;

i. Jamaica Solar Energy Association;

j. Jamaica Gasoline Retailers’ Association;

k. Jamaica Promotions Corporation;

l. Development Bank of Jamaica;

m. Private Sector Organizations of Jamaica;

n. Jamaica Chamber of Commerce;

o. Jamaica Institute of Engineers;

p. Jamaican Institute of Architects;

q. Bureau of Standards, Jamaica; and

r. Academia.



The JEC was initially established by a decision of Cabinet on March 12, 2012.



It is supported by the National Energy Policy 2008-2030 which provides the framework to pursue a comprehensive programme for improving the island’s energy efficiency, facilitate fuel source diversification and long term energy security.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.