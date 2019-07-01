Calvin Allen, Vendolyn Cameron-Powell among senior cops reassigned

The Police High Command this afternoon announced that several divisions will be headed by new commanders following the reassignment of eight of the force’s gazetted officers.

Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) Calvin Allen and Gary Welsh are to trade places, making the latter the new head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, while Allen will take up command of the Operations Branch.

There are to be two new faces in Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Glenford Miller, who currently heads the St Andrew North Division, will take over the reins from SSP Vendolyn Cameron-Powell as head of the Clarendon Division.

SSP Cameron Powell will take up her new posting at the Services Branch.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Samuel Morgan will leave the Services Branch and take over from Superintendent Catherine Lord as commanding officer for St Elizabeth.

Superintendent Lord’s new assignment will see her serving at the Inspectorate of the Constabulary.

Superintendent Leonardo Brown moves from the Services Branch to the newly-formed Technology Branch, while the St Andrew North Division will have a new divisional head in the form of Superintendent Leighton Gray.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.